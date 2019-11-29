Bajaj Pulsar RS200 dual-channel ABS to be launched soon - Report

Bajaj Auto is reportedly working on the dual-channel ABS variant of the Pulsar RS200, and the new motorcycle is not too far away from launch.

According to a report from BikeWale, the dual-channel ABS version of the Pulsar RS200 will arrive at an ex-showroom (Jaipur) price tag of INR 1,43,016, which is about INR 1,402 higher than the single-channel ABS variant's price. The Pulsar RS200’s direct rival, the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0, already packs a dual-channel ABS as standard. The hardware upgrade on the Pulsar RS200 aims to bring the specifications at par with the competition.

The source report further indicates that the Pune-based two-wheeler brand will not upgrade the RS200 to BS-VI compliance, and the dual-channel ABS will be the only upgrade for now. Thus, the 199.5 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, fuel-injected, Triple Spark, DTS-i engine that pumps out 24.5 PS of peak power at 9,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 18.6 Nm at 8,000 rpm will remain as is. The Pulsar RS200 boasts a top speed of 140.8 km/h (claimed). The BS-VI compliant variant should arrive before April 2020.

Hardware specifications will be retained from the current model, and the dual-channel ABS version of the Pulsar RS200 will continue to feature conventional telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the back. Anchoring power will come from petal-type disc brakes (300 mm front/230 mm rear), while the safety net will include a dual-channel ABS. While the source report does not speak about the future of the single-channel ABS version, we expect it to be discontinued.

Styling cues are not likely to undergo a massive makeover either, and the Pulsar RS200 will continue to feature twin-pod projector headlights with LED DRLs, LED taillight and blinkers, full-fairing design, muscular shape, clip-on handlebars and split-style seats. The motorcycle is currently available in three colour options – Racing Red, Racing Blue and Graphite Black.

In other updates, the drum brake variant of the Pulsar 125 Neon has gone missing from Bajaj Auto's website. The company’s website only lists the pricing for the disc brake version of the Pulsar 125 Neon, which is INR 66,618 (ex-showroom Delhi).

