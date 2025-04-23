All-New Lexus ES Debuts Globally at Shanghai Motor Show

Lexus has unveiled the all-new ES at the Shanghai Motor Show, with a phased global rollout set to begin by mid-2026. Marking the eighth generation of this iconic sedan, the new ES embodies Lexus’s next chapter in electrification, offering both HEV and BEV options.

Developed under the theme "Experience Elegance and Electrified Sedan," the ES continues to build on its legacy of quietness, ride comfort, and spaciousness. Inspired by the LF-ZC BEV concept, its design emphasizes sleek proportions and aerodynamic excellence, paired with a clean and minimalist cabin.

Inside, Lexus introduces two world-first innovations — Responsive Hidden Switches for an intuitive, streamlined interface and the Sensory Concierge, creating a personalized cabin experience through climate, lighting, and fragrance controls. Enhanced multimedia systems and the latest Lexus Safety System+ further elevate connectivity and security.

Underpinned by the newly developed TNGA GA-K platform, the ES promises a more dynamic, driver-centric performance while maintaining its hallmark ride comfort and refinement. The focus on core vehicle fundamentals alongside cutting-edge electrification technologies aims to deliver a sedan that’s as engaging as it is elegant.

Developed at the Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama, the new ES represents a holistic reimagining of the Lexus sedan — pushing forward the brand’s carbon-neutral and customer-focused vision. Expect the all-new ES to be a major milestone as Lexus continues its evolution toward next-generation mobility.