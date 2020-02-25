Kia Sonet road-testing continues ahead of August launch

As Kia continues testing the Sonet on public roads ahead of its market premiere in India this August, there’s been yet another prototype sighting. The latest test mule was spotted in South Korea, home to the Hyundai Motor Group-owned brand.

The Kia Sonet was previewed via the Kia Sonet Concept at Auto Expo 2020 earlier this month. The production version will look nearly identical and be one of the most muscular sub-4 metre SUVs in our market. It will be a mechanical cousin of the Hyundai Venue but it will be a relatively premium model with more/better features.

On the outside, the Kia Sonet should feature LED headlamps with Heartbeat LED DRL, 16-inch two-tone alloy wheels, LED tail lamps and shark fin antenna. Interior highlights will likely include an electric sunroof, 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system capable of receiving OTA updates, grab rails on the centre console, ventilated front seats and Bose Sound System.

The Kia Sonet should be offered with an 83 PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, a 120 PS 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine and a ~90 PS 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine. As for the transmission options, the availability of an iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) or basically an automated manual transmission has been officially confirmed. Also already announced is that Remote engine start will be available in manual transmission-equipped configurations.

Also Read: Kia considering Carnival Hi-Limousine (new top variant) for India

Kia will manufacture the Sonet at its Anantapur plant that is located in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The company will likely price it from around INR 7 lakh (ex-showroom).

[Image Source: autospy.net]