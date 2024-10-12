Bugatti Tourbillon Makes a Grand Entrance in Doha

The Bugatti Tourbillon made a dazzling debut in Doha, blending seamlessly with the city’s rich cultural heritage and modern luxury. Fresh from winning the public prize at the Chantilly Arts & Elegance Richard Mille event, the hyper sports car captivated the Qatari capital for an entire week.

In the stunning setting of Katara Cultural Village's Al Hikman Courtyard, select guests and media witnessed the Tourbillon’s exclusive unveiling. The car's design, inspired by Bugatti’s 115-year legacy, was a perfect match for the elegant surroundings, showcasing a fusion of tradition and cutting-edge innovation.

The Tourbillon also made stops at iconic Doha locations like the Mina District and Al Maha Island, where its sleek form and powerful V16 engine wowed onlookers. It even stood in stark contrast to the rugged beauty of Zekreet Desert, embodying Bugatti’s “Form Follows Performance” philosophy.

Production of the Tourbillon will begin in 2026, with only 250 hand-crafted units set to roll out of Bugatti’s legendary Atelier in Molsheim, France. This limited edition marks a new chapter in the brand's pursuit of perfection, following the final W16-powered models, the Bolide and W16 Mistral.