Influencer Jack Doherty's $200K McLaren Wrecked During Live Stream

In a shocking incident, YouTuber and social media influencer Jack Doherty crashed his $200,000 McLaren 570S while live streaming to his followers on Kick. What started as a casual drive quickly turned into a harrowing experience, with the crash playing out live for over 185,000 viewers.

Doherty was driving in rainy conditions with one hand on the steering wheel and the other on his phone, interacting with his audience. The slick roads proved unforgiving as he lost control of the high-powered supercar, causing it to hydroplane. The McLaren skidded across the wet surface before slamming into a roadside barrier.

Thankfully, Doherty emerged from the wreck unharmed. However, his passenger wasn't so fortunate and was immediately taken to the hospital with injuries. The severity of those injuries has not been disclosed.

The aftermath of the crash has led to swift action by Kick, which has since suspended Doherty’s account for violating its safety guidelines. His reckless behavior on the road, paired with the influence he holds over a massive audience, likely contributed to the decision.

Doherty had reportedly purchased the McLaren just last year for a hefty $202,850 and had customized it with a high-performance exhaust system. With the damage to the car, this high-octane joyride has ended in a very costly lesson for the influencer.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of distracted driving, especially when operating such powerful machines. For Doherty, it's a reminder that online fame comes with real-world consequences.