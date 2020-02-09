Scoop: Kia considering Carnival Hi-Limousine (new top variant) for India

Along with the Kia Sonet Concept and the Kia Seltos X-Line Concept, the Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine has debuted at Auto Expo 2020. Kia says that it has brought the new top-end variant to gauge the market response.

The Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine is sold as a separate model in South Korea and positioned above the Kia Carnival. Here, Hi-Limousine could be introduced under the same model and just be positioned above Limousine variant as the new range-topping trim.

In addition to LED projector headlamps, Ice Cube-shaped LED fog lamps, 18-inch sputtering finish alloy wheels and LED tail lamps, the Hi-Limousine variant features a roof box for additional luggage space (over the standard 540 litres) and Hi-Limousine LED puddle lamps.

More changes are on the inside, with an aim to offer more comfort and convenience to the passengers as well as to flaunt the exclusivity of the top-of-the-line configuration a little. These include 21.5-inch roof-mounted entertainment display, electronic controls for the roof-mounted display and mood lighting on the second-row armrest, curtains, heated/cooled cup holders in rows one and two and Hi-Limousine door sills with LED illumination.

Some of the other key features of the Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine include:

Second-row luxury VIP seats with leg support

Premium Nappa leather seat upholstery

High Line Tire pressure monitoring system

UVO car connectivity features

Premium Harman-Kardon sound system with 8 speakers sound system with 2 bar type speakers

21-inch smart monitor with integrated controller

Tri-zone automatic climate control

10-way power driver seat

Driver and passenger heated and ventilated seat

Electronic parking brake

Interior reading light and centre room lamp

Smart power tailgate

One-touch power sliding rear-doors

Illuminated door scuff plate

ECM with UVO control

The Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine sources power from the familiar BS-VI 2.2-litre diesel engine that is teamed up with 8-speed automatic transmission. This engine is capable of producing 200 PS of maximum power at 3,800 rpm and 440 Nm of peak torque at 1,750-2,750 rpm. In terms of dimensions, this MPV measures 5,115 mm in length, 1,985 mm in width and 2,040 mm in height. The display vehicle is a seven-seater, but nine-seater and eleven-seater versions are also made.

The Kia Carnival was launched in India at Auto Expo 2020 this week. Its prices start at INR 24.95 lakh* and extend up to INR 33.95 lakh*. Expect the Hi-Limousine to be priced at a little over INR 35 lakh*.

Kia Carnival - Prices*

Kia Carnival Premium 7-seater - INR 24.95 lakh

Kia Carnival Premium 8-seater - INR 25.15 lakh

Kia Carnival Prestige 7-seater - INR 28.95 lakh

Kia Carnival Prestige 9-seater - INR 29.95 lakh

Kia Carnival Limousine 7-seater - INR 33.95 lakh

*Ex-showroom