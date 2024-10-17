Haval H6 HEV Launched in Malaysia: GWM's Latest Milestone

GWM has officially launched the Haval H6 HEV in Malaysia, marking a significant step in the brand’s expansion. The locally assembled H6 HEV debuted on September 25 and reflects GWM's growing commitment to the Malaysian market.

The Haval H6 HEV, produced at a Malaysian KD factory, is a smart, fuel-efficient new energy vehicle designed for comfort and reliability. Its cutting-edge technology and futuristic design promise a seamless driving experience. The launch event also saw the delivery of the first batch of vehicles to new owners, highlighting the model’s impact.

As GWM's first locally assembled model, the Haval H6 HEV reinforces the brand’s “multi-category, multi-power, multi-level” product strategy in Malaysia. Alongside the launch, GWM introduced the “GWM FAMILY DAY,” offering customers a chance to explore the full range of GWM products.

With a focus on innovation, GWM aims to continue delivering high-quality vehicles, solidifying its position in the Malaysian market.