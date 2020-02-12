World Exclusive: Kia Sonet to be launched in India in August

After revealing and confirming the Kia Sonet Concept (concept version) and Kia Sonet (production version) names for the Kia QYI, IndianAutosBlog.com can now disclose details about its launch plan.

IndianAutosBlog.com understands that the Kia Sonet will be launched in India in August this year. India will be the first market for this model worldwide, which means that the launch here will mark the new SUV’s market premiere. The same month, the Kia Seltos will celebrate its first anniversary here.

The Kia Sonet will likely be based on the same platform as the Hyundai Venue. Its design will be very close to that of the Kia Sonet Concept from Auto Expo 2020.

Tigernose Evolution grille with stepwell-inspired inserts, Tiger Eyeline LED (illuminated lower frame for the upper grille connecting to DRL of the headlamps), LED headlamps with Heartbeat LED DRL, connected LED tail lamps and 16-inch alloy wheels are the expected salient exterior features of the upcoming sub-compact SUV.

Inside, the Kia Sonet will feature a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with OTA updates, vertical outer-end AC vents with silver trim, silver grab rails on the centre console, rear AC vents, Bose Sound System, ventilated front seats and more. A number of connected car features will also be included in this SUV, one of which will be vehicle theft notification.

As for the engine options, expect the Kia Sonet to be sold with 83 PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 120 PS 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol and ~90 PS 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel units. The transmission options will include an iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission), which will be an automated manual transmission. Remote engine start will be available in configurations with a manual transmission.

Kia’s Anantapur plant has an annual production capacity of 3,00,000 units. The company originally planned to manufacture 34,000 vehicles there in 2019. It ended up rolling out way higher, close to 58,000 vehicles last year. For this year, which will be the company’s first full year in the country, the annual production target has been set at 1,70,000 units.