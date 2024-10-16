Tesla Model Y 7 Seater Option For Europe

Tesla has introduced a seven-seat option for the Model Y Long Range with all-wheel drive in Europe. Starting at €57,490 in Germany, this new configuration adds a third row of seats for an additional €2,500 over the standard five-seater.

Deliveries of the seven-seater Model Y are set to begin this quarter, and the option is already available in Tesla’s online configurator. Customers can also opt for a white interior for an extra €1,200.

Also read: New Tesla Cybertruck Recall Affects Over 27,000 Units

The seven-seat layout reduces luggage capacity, offering 363 liters of boot space with all seats in use, and up to 2,040 liters with the third row folded down. Towing capacity remains at 1,600 kilograms.

Built at Tesla’s Giga Berlin, the seven-seater is also priced at £53,500 in the UK, with the five-seater starting at £51,000. Availability of the seven-seater for other drive variants is yet to be confirmed.