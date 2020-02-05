Kia Sonet Concept (Kia QYI) - Live From Auto Expo 2020

The Kia Sonet Concept has made its world debut at Auto Expo 2020. It previews a sub-4 metre SUV that will be launched in India as the Kia Sonet (codename: Kia QYI) in the second half of the year.

The Kia Sonet Concept features a bold design and looks quite different from the Kia SUVs on sale globally. At the front, it features an aggressive upper portion with the tigernose radiator grille and the rectangular headlamps with circular ends pushed back inwards. The middle and lower portions include a muscular bumper, vertical side air vents and red accent and chrome garnish on the lower grille.

The sides of the Kia Sonet combine funkiness with toughness. A high ground clearance, pronounced wheel arches lend it an appealing stance. The flush door handles and the simplistic door panels give it a rather elegant look. The red highlight on the rocker panels and the brilliant colour-coding on the C-pillar aimed at making it look as if it is lean backwards, on the other hand, bringing a good dose of sportiness to the package.

At the rear, the Kia Sonet has a slightly raked backglass and an upright tailgate, drawing a fine line between traditional and modern SUVs. The wraparound tail lamps are reminiscent of the Kia Sportage and meet at an illuminated Kia logo in the centre via a light strip.

Inside, the Kia Sonet Concept packs a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and UVO Connect, a Bose premium audio system and an intelligent manual transmission (iMT).

The Kia Sonet will share the platform and most, if not all, engines and transmissions with the Hyundai Venue. More details will be revealed closer to the launch. The Kia Sonet will rival the likes of Hyundai Venue and Maruti Vitara Brezza. Renault and Nissan also will launch a sub-4 metre SUV this year.