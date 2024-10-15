All-New Suzuki Every Launched in Pakistan

Pak Suzuki Motor Company has officially launched the all-new Suzuki Every, set to hit showrooms in early November. This new model succeeds the beloved Bolan, a compact van that has served both commercial and family needs in Pakistan for years.

The Every retains the same body size and engine displacement as its counterpart in Japan, designed to meet local demands for practicality and versatility. It offers a spacious interior and impressive loading capacity, making it ideal for delivery services, leisure activities, and daily commuting.

This launch marks Pak Suzuki’s second model based on Japanese mini-vehicle specifications, following the successful debut of the Alto in June 2019. Since 1982, Pak Suzuki has focused on delivering reliable and affordable compact cars, achieving a market share of 45% with 42,986 units sold domestically in FY2023.

With the introduction of the Every, Suzuki aims to enhance local mobility and continue its commitment to supporting everyday life in the community.