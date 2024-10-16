Porsche 911 GT3 Facelift Teased, Coming Soon

Porsche has teased the upcoming 911 GT3 facelift, releasing a YouTube live stream link and offering a glimpse of the refreshed model.

The updated 911 GT3 will feature subtle cosmetic changes, including new headlights, tail lights, a tweaked front fascia, and a redesigned rear bumper. It will also sport an upgraded aero package with a new rear spoiler.

Inside, the facelift could bring a fully digital gauge cluster, replacing the current semi-digital setup. Additionally, Porsche might introduce the Weissach package for the GT3 for the first time.

Also read: Mark Zuckerberg Transforms Porsche Cayenne into a One-of-a-Kind Minivan for Wife

Under the hood, the revised 4.0-liter flat-6 engine will continue to power the 911 GT3, delivering 502 hp and 346 lb-ft of torque, with a choice of a 6-speed manual or 7-speed PDK transmission.