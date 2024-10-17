Kia Teases its First Pickup Truck, the Kia Tasman

Kia has revealed the final teaser for its first-ever pickup truck, the Kia Tasman, ahead of its global premiere at the Jeddah International Motor Show later this month. This marks Kia’s bold entry into the pickup market, promising a model that combines ruggedness with versatility.

The teaser video highlights Kia’s commitment to innovation, showcasing the Tasman’s robust design, tested across various challenging environments. Designed to suit both professional and lifestyle needs, the Tasman aims to address typical pickup drawbacks with enhanced utility and off-road capability.

Leveraging Kia’s extensive experience, including its renowned Telluride SUV, the Tasman has undergone rigorous testing, ensuring top-tier performance. The world premiere is set for October 29th.