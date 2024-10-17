2025 Nissan Murano Debuts with Sleek Design and Advanced Tech

Nissan has unveiled the all-new 2025 Murano at its Americas Headquarters, showcasing a refined crossover with a fresh design and cutting-edge features. The Murano will hit the market in early 2025, with pricing details to be revealed closer to launch.

Building on Nissan's "energetic elegance" theme, the Murano flaunts a sleek exterior with optional 21-inch wheels, full-width LED tail lights, and two-tone paint options. Inside, the cabin boasts premium materials, dual 12.3-inch displays, 64-color ambient lighting, and massaging front seats.

Equipped with Nissan Safety Shield 360 and ProPILOT Assist, the 2025 Murano offers enhanced driving confidence. New features include the Invisible Hood View for precise navigation and a 3D Around View Monitor for effortless parking.

Connectivity is seamless with Google built-in, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, and a Bose 10-speaker sound system, ensuring an immersive driving experience.