Kia Sonet to miss out on rear disc brakes - IAB Report

The Kia Sonet won't be equipped with rear disc brakes, a feature that is available in the Kia Seltos. Kia hasn’t confirmed this, but that’s what a new spy shot of a test mule in the top-end trim suggests.

Most of the sub-4 metre SUVs sold in India don’t come with rear disc brakes. The Mahindra XUV300, the first Indian vehicle to score a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP, is the only model in its segment to have been available with rear disc brakes so far. Even after the Kia Sonet’s launch, it’s likely to remain the only model in its segment to feature rear wheel disc brakes.

The Kia Sonet will be basically a mechanical cousin of the Hyundai Venue. The Hyundai Venue sold internationally features ventilated front disc brakes and (solid) rear disc brakes. The Hyundai Venue sold in India has front disc brakes and rear drum brakes, and the Kia Sonet should have the same brake setup for lower price and maintenance cost. Safety features of the upcoming small SUV should include 6 airbags, ESC, VSM, HAC, TPMS, etc. as well.

The Kia Sonet will look mostly the same as the Kia Sonet Concept from Auto Expo 2020. Expect it to be offered with the same engines and transmissions as the Hyundai Venue. For reference, the latter is available with an 83 PS 1.2L N/A petrol engine linked to a 5-speed MT, a 120 PS 1.0L turbocharged petrol paired with a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT and a 100 PS 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine matched with a 6-speed MT.

In addition to the Hyundai Venue and the Mahindra XUV300, the Kia Sonet will go against the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and the Tata Nexon. FY2020-21 will see the launch of a Nissan sub-4 metre SUV (Nissan Magnite) and a Renault sub-4 metre SUV (Renault HBC) as well. Then, in FY2021-22, there will be a Jeep sub-4 metre SUV joining the country’s most popular SUV segment.

Kia plans to launch the Sonet in India in August this year. The company may price it from under INR 7 lakh (ex-showroom India). Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Kia updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Image Source: bobaedream.co.kr]