Top-end Kia Sonet flaunts its crystal cut alloy wheels while on test

As the Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV’s road-testing continues in India and South Korea, yet another prototype has been snapped. It’s a top-end variant specced with crystal cut alloy wheels.

The Kia Sonet (codename: Kia QYI) will pack plenty of attractive features in addition to 16-inch shiny alloy wheels. LED headlights with Heartbeat LED DRL, LED tail lights, configurable ambient lighting, grab rails on the centre console, standard rear AC vents, air purifier, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with GPS navigation, ventilated front seats and Bose sound system will likely be some of them. In fact, many of these have been officially confirmed. Like the Kia Seltos, the Kia Sonet will include a plethora of connected vehicle services. Kia has confirmed remote engine start and vehicle theft notification for the smaller model.

Kia will build the Sonet on the same platform which Hyundai uses for the Venue. The production model will look nearly identical to the concept from Auto Expo 2020. Also borrowed from Hyundai’s Venue will likely be the 83 PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, the 120 PS 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and the 100 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine. Expect at least three transmission choices, including the officially confirmed iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) automated manual unit.

The prices of the Kia Sonet may start at around INR 7 lakh (ex-showroom). The competition, in addition to the obvious Hyundai Venue, will include the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport. Renault and Nissan are also going to launch their sub-4 metre SUV for India this year. The launch date of the Kia Sonet is August 2020.

[Image Source: bobaedream.com.kr]