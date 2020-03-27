Nissan Magnite sub-4 metre SUV to be launched in May

The Nissan Magnite (name TBC) will be launched in India in May, as per a new media report. The upcoming sub-4 metre SUV was announced in January.

After the India-specific Kicks failed to live up to the expectations, Nissan has gone back to the drawing board and worked on an even smaller B-SUV, which is expected to be named Magnite. Unlike the former, the latter will be a length-restricted model that attracts lesser GST and is much cheaper resultantly. Also, unlike the Kicks, the Magnite will look like a proper SUV instead of a crossover.

Codenamed Nissan EM2, the Nissan Magnite will be based on the CMF-A+ platform that currently underpins the Renault Triber. It will employ the HR10 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine that produces a maximum power of around 95 HP. The HR10 engine is a downsized version of the HR13 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine co-developed by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance and Daimler. It will be available with a 5-speed manual transmission and an automated manual transmission.

The Nissan Magnite, for obvious reasons, won’t be as plush as the Nissan Kicks. However, unlike the more expensive SUV, the cheaper SUV will be equipped with a sunroof. Sunroof is becoming a popular feature in India, but none of the Nissan models sold in the country come equipped with one. To be on par with its competitors, the Magnite may be offered with connected vehicle technologies as well. Steering-mounted audio controls and automatic climate control will also be included in the list of features.

The Nissan Magnite will compete with the likes of Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon.

[Source: autocarindia.com]