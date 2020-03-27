Renault HBC reaching showrooms near you this July - Report

One of the biggest misses of Auto Expo 2020 was the Renault HBC. According to a new report, it will go on sale in July 2020, exactly a year after the Renault Triber.

The Renault HBC is the French automaker’s highly anticipated sub-compact SUV developed especially for India. Positioned below the Renault Duster, it will be no longer than 4,000 mm in length. This means that it will be charged relatively lesser GST and thus be cheaper.

The Renault HBC will not use the B0 platform of the Renault Duster or the B0+ platform of the 2021 Renault Captur (for Russia and other CIS markets). It will sit on the CMF-A+ platform of the Renault Triber. It will be a mechanical cousin of the Nissan Magnite (name TBC), which will go on sale in May 2020. Like the Japanese SUV, the French SUV will employ the HR10 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine and be available with a 5-speed MT and an AMT. The engine will develop a maximum power of around 95 HP.

The Renault HBC will offer several attractive features that aren’t included in any of the currently sold Renault models in India. One of them will be a sunroof, as per the report. The sub-compact SUV will feature an automatic climate control system and steering-mounted audio controls as well. One can expect some connected vehicle technologies as well.

In addition to the Nissan Magnite, the Renault HBC will rival the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and the Kia Sonet. The launch date of the Kia Sonet is August 2020.

[News Source: autocarindia.com]

[Image Source: youtube.com]