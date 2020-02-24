A new media report suggests that FCA will launch a Jeep sub-metre SUV and a Jeep 7-seat SUV in India next year. These upcoming SUVs were announced in mid-2018 as part of the Italian-American automaker’s mid-term plan (2018-2022).

Speaking to PTI recently, Partha Datta, President & MD, FCA (India), revealed that in addition to the Jeep Compass, two more Jeep models will be made at the Ranjangaon plant beginning next year. This plant is co-owned by FCA and Tata Motors. Below is what Datta said about expanding FCA’s operations in India:

We fully understand to be more successful we need more models which, so far, we could not have. So, beginning next year, we will have more than two more Jeep models being rolled out from the Ranjangaon facility.

The Jeep sub-compact SUV, also known as Jeep low B-segment SUV, will be an ICE model designed keeping India in mind. FCA will restrict its length to 4 metres so that the least amount of GST is charged on it, resulting in a lower retail price. In other words, this model will slot below the Jeep Renegade in the Jeep family. The Jeep 7-seat SUV will be more than just an extension of the Jeep Compass C-SUV and likely feature a unique design. It is currently being developed in Brazil.

The Jeep 7-seat SUV should hit the production line in the first half of 2021, followed by the Jeep small SUV in the second half of the year. The bigger Jeep models sold in India, namely the Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Grand Cherokee, will continue being CBU imports.

[Source: businessinsider.in]