Jeep Renegade spied in India again as testing restarts - Report

FCA has restarted testing the Jeep Renegade in India. On and off, the company has been testing the Hyundai Creta rival in India for four years now.

The Jeep Renegade is a B-SUV measuring more than 4,000 mm in length, and so, it would compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Nissan Kicks in our market. Currently the smallest Jeep model worldwide, it uses FCA’s small-wide 4x4 architecture, a modified version of which has given us the Mk2 Jeep Compass.

Introduced in April 2014, the Mk1 Jeep Renegade is beyond halfway through its life. It was going to be released in India but the plan was cancelled eventually. The first-gen model will be skipped in our market. While FCA is maintaining utmost secrecy regarding the next-gen Jeep Renegade, we’re very confident that India will get it. Why the company is still testing the old model which it doesn’t plan to launch anymore is unknown.

The next-gen Jeep Renegade is part of FCA’s current mid-term plan that will end in 2022. Development of the all-new model is underway. The company may begin testing it internationally later this year and unveil it in 2022. India will get the Jeep sub-4 metre SUV (codename: Jeep 526) the same year, most likely in the first half. So, don’t expect the premium B-SUV to reach Indian showrooms before 2023.

By early 2021, FCA will likely launch the new Jeep Compass facelift in India. A few months later, it will put the Jeep seven-seat SUV derived from the same in the showrooms. The company refers to this model as the ‘Jeep Low D 3-row’ SUV and the Jeep 598.

