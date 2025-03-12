Porsche Confirms New ICE-Powered SUV Amid Electrification Plans

Porsche is evaluating the addition of a new combustion-engined SUV to its lineup, which could serve as a replacement for the outgoing ICE Macan. This move comes as the German automaker adapts to evolving market trends and slower-than-expected EV adoption.

New SUV in the Works

While Porsche introduced the Macan Electric in 2024 as its planned successor to the ICE Macan, the company is now exploring a new independent SUV model line with combustion and hybrid powertrains. The upcoming SUV is expected to feature a fresh design and leverage platform synergies, potentially utilizing the Porsche-Audi Premium Performance Combustion (PPC) platform, also found in the Audi Q5.

A More Flexible Approach

Porsche’s strategy shift aligns with its commitment to extending combustion and hybrid models well into the 2030s, offering customers greater choice alongside its EV range. The brand is also developing an electric seven-seater SUV (codenamed K1) that will sit above the Cayenne, but there’s speculation that combustion variants could follow.

Expanding the Porsche Lineup

With recent facelifts for the Cayenne, Panamera, Taycan, Macan Electric, and 911, Porsche continues to refine its portfolio. The automaker is also working on electric versions of the 718 Boxster and Cayman, ensuring a diverse mix of ICE, hybrid, and EV options for the future.

While the new ICE SUV is still in the early design phase, it is expected to debut before 2030, reinforcing Porsche’s commitment to performance, flexibility, and customer-driven innovation.