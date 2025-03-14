2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid Launched in India - More Tech, Better Efficiency

Yamaha has introduced the 2025 FZ-S Fi Hybrid in India at an ex-showroom price of ₹1,44,800 (Delhi). This latest iteration of the FZS FI V4 comes with enhanced technology, a refined design, and new features, making it ₹14,000 costlier than the Deluxe variant of its predecessor.

What Makes It a ‘Hybrid’?

The FZ-S Fi Hybrid features a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) that provides battery-assisted acceleration, giving a mild performance boost while ensuring quieter engine starts. Additionally, Yamaha has integrated a Start & Stop System (SSS) that automatically shuts the engine off when idling and restarts it seamlessly with a quick clutch action, improving fuel efficiency.

Upgraded Features & Design Enhancements

Yamaha has packed the new FZ-S Fi Hybrid with a 4.2-inch color TFT display that supports smartphone connectivity via the Y-Connect app. Riders benefit from turn-by-turn navigation powered by Google Maps, offering real-time directions, intersection details, and road names.

Additional refinements include:

Repositioned handlebar and switchgear for better ergonomics

Hinged fuel tank cap for added convenience

Integrated turn indicators within faux air intakes, giving a sleek look

Color Options

The 2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid is available in Racing Blue and Cyan Metallic Blue.