Bentley Unveils ‘The Black Rose’ – A Bespoke Batur Masterpiece

Bentley has introduced The Black Rose, a one-of-a-kind Batur crafted through its exclusive Mulliner commissioning program. This ultra-luxury coupe, one of just 18 Baturs, is a stunning expression of personalized craftsmanship, featuring a deep Black Rose metallic finish with a gloss Beluga upper body. Satin Rose Gold accents highlight the grille, mirror caps, body kit, and 22-inch tri-tone wheels, complementing its powerful stance.

Inside, Bentley pushes the boundaries of bespoke luxury with an industry-first—3D-printed 18-karat Rose Gold detailing. Up to 210 grams of hallmarked gold is integrated into key driver touchpoints, including the Drive Mode Selector and Organ Stop vent controls, exuding exclusivity. The cabin’s dark Beluga leather and charcoal tweed fabric create a striking contrast against the rose gold embellishments.

Bentley collaborated with Cooksongold to develop its sustainable, additive manufacturing process, using 100% recycled gold from jewelry. Every gold component carries an official Birmingham hallmark, ensuring authenticity. This innovation is part of Bentley’s £3 million investment in advanced manufacturing, expanding its bespoke offerings.

With The Black Rose, Bentley showcases the limitless possibilities of its Mulliner division, continuing a legacy of handcrafted exclusivity.