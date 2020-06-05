Jeep Compass gets a smaller petrol engine and more new technologies overseas - IAB Report

05/06/2020 - 11:25 | ,   | Sagar Parikh
The Jeep Compass that was teased last month is not the facelifted model we expected. It’s basically the same old model with new technologies.

New Jeep Compass 2020 Blue
This is not the facelift we've been waiting the Jeep Compass to receive. That will probably happen in the second half of this calendar year, perhaps first in South America.

FCA has announced a 1.3-litre GSE turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine from the FireFly engine family for the Jeep Compass. As we’ve been telling you from months now, it serves as a replacement for the 1.4-litre MultiAir 2 turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine.

The 1.3-litre GSE petrol engine of the Jeep Compass is available in 130 PS/270 Nm and 150 PS/270 Nm versions, with 6-speed manual and 6-speed dual dry clutch automatic transmissions respectively. There’s no AWD system option in the configurations fitted with this engine, at least not in the first market where it’s available - Italy. The new engine comes with a new Sport drive mode for a more dynamic driving experience.

New Jeep Compass 2020 Infotainment System
The Jeep Compass still continues with the Uconnect 4 infotainment systems.

The 1.4-litre MultiAir 2 petrol engine that the new petrol engine replaces was available in 140 PS/230 Nm and 170 PS/250 Nm versions. It was offered with 6-speed manual and 9-speed automatic transmission options. An AWD system option was available in the configuration(s) fitted with this engine.

In India, the Jeep Compass’ petrol engine is the 1.4-litre MultiAir petrol engine, also a turbocharged four-cylinder unit, which delivers 162 PS and 250 Nm of torque. It can be had with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed dual dry clutch automatic transmission. There’s no AWD system option in the petrol configurations.

Also Read: Jeep Compass 7 seater (Jeep Grand Compass) new details revealed

In addition to the new petrol engine, the European Jeep Compass has received new connected vehicle services for its Uconnect 4 series infotainment systems. These services allow the driver to lock/unlock doors, flash the lights and perform more such vehicle functions remotely, send a destination to the infotainment system from a smartphone, receive real-time alerts, etc. The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift that will follow later will come with Uconnect 5 infotainment system range.

The 2021 Jeep Compass with a refreshed design will likely first arrive in South America, in the second half of this calendar year. Its Indian launch should take place a few months later. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Jeep updates and other four-wheeler news.

Jeep Compass - Image Gallery

