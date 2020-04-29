New Jeep Compass facelift fresh details emerge from Brazil - Report

New information about the new Jeep Compass facelift has surfaced online from Brazil. Brazil is where the Mk2 Jeep Compass was developed, and its mid-cycle refresh is being prepared there only.

According to a new report from Auto Esporte, the 2021 Jeep Compass will have subtle design changes. The report says that the headlamps will be narrower yet occupy more of the front bumper, meaning that they will be taller. The Brazilian publication has reflected this visual change in one of its renderings, which makes it seem as if the new headlamps will be inspired by those of the Jeep Commander/Jeep Grand Commander.

The seven-slot grille, a signature Jeep design element, will be positioned slightly higher in the new Jeep Compass. The rendering suggests that the visual changes on the central and lower grille openings, the fog lamp housing and the bumper will be more noticeable instead. At the rear, the tail lamps, like the headlamps, will look narrower. Inside, expect all-new infotainment systems from the Uconnect 5 family, with screen sizes up to 12.3 inches. A virtual instrument cluster is highly unlikely to be offered.

The Jeep Compass will get the 1.3-litre FireFly turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with its mid-cycle refresh internationally, as a replacement for the 1.4-litre MultiAir turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine.

In India, sooner or later, the aforementioned new petrol engine is bound to arrive in the C-SUV. That’s because FCA will need its FireFly engine family here for launching the Jeep sub-4 metre SUV in 2022. The FireFly engine comprises even a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, which is suitable for the smaller SUV.

FCA imports the 1.4-litre MultiAir turbocharged petrol engine to India from China. It may locally produce the 1.3-litre FireFly turbocharged petrol engine, though, and then even the 1.0-litre FireFly turbocharged petrol engine, from 2022. The company will likely launch the new Jeep Compass in India in early 2021.

