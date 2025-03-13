Skoda Teases New Electric Seven-Seater SUV for 2026

Skoda has unveiled plans for an all-electric seven-seater SUV, set to debut in 2026 as a rival to the Kia EV9. Positioned as the brand’s new flagship EV, this upcoming model draws inspiration from the Vision 7S concept and will follow Skoda’s Modern Solid design language, seen in the Epiq and Elroq crossovers.

While official dimensions remain undisclosed, the new SUV is expected to match the Kodiaq in size. It will be Skoda’s fourth electric model, joining the Epiq, Enyaq, and Elroq, with an electric Octavia successor to follow in 2028. Built on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, it could feature up to an 86kWh battery, offering a range of over 400 miles, and dual-motor configurations with up to 335bhp.

Though interior details remain under wraps, the SUV is likely to adopt a minimalist dashboard with a 13-inch touchscreen and practical three-row seating. Skoda is set to reveal the production model later this year, further solidifying its push towards electrification.