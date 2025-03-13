Next-gen Lexus RZ with Steer-by-Wire Tech Unveiled

Lexus has officially introduced the new RZ, a dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV), at a global premiere in Brussels, Belgium. The rollout is set to begin in fall 2025 across multiple regions.

Building on its legacy of electrification, Lexus continues to refine driving performance while prioritizing sustainability. The new RZ features an upgraded BEV system, delivering more power, extended range, and reduced charging times. A key highlight is the next-generation Steer-by-Wire system, offering a more direct and responsive steering experience. Enhancements to the DIRECT4 all-wheel-drive system further refine its handling, reinforcing the Lexus Driving Signature.

The RZ lineup welcomes the performance-focused RZ 550e F SPORT, boasting dual high-output motors producing 300 kW for an exhilarating drive. Another breakthrough is the debut of Interactive Manual Drive, syncing acceleration and deceleration with immersive sound for a more engaging experience.

Visually, the RZ sports exclusive paint options, aerodynamic wheels, and performance-oriented spoilers. The cabin receives sporty touches like premium seats and aluminum pedals.