The Jeep Compass 7 seater, also referred to as the Jeep Grand Compass, is said to be launched in India in 2021. Some interesting new details about this upcoming seven seater SUV have surfaced online from Brazil, where it is being developed.

The Jeep Compass 7 seater (codename: Jeep 598) or the so-called 'Jeep Low D 3-row’ SUV will be an extension of the Mk2 Jeep Compass facelift, as per a new report from Auto Esporte. This is the opposite of what Motor1 Brazil had reported last year, that the idea of making an extended Jeep Compass was rejected in the early phase.

According to the new report, the Jeep Compass seven seater will look different from the Jeep Compass five seater from B-pillar onwards. It will have a larger rear quarter glass so that the third-row passengers can have a proper view outside. The rear quarter glass of the three-row SUV will be 120 mm away from the end of the D-pillar.

FCA will likely offer the Jeep Compass’ 7-seat version with the same engines as its 5-seat version. So, at least in the international markets, the options will likely include the 150 PS/180 PS 1.3-litre FireFly turbocharged petrol and 170 PS 2.0-litre MultiJet II turbocharged diesel units. 6-speed manual, 6-speed dual-clutch automatic and 9-speed automatic should be the transmission choices. Jeep Active Drive and Jeep Active Drive Low should be the 4x4 system choices.

In India, the Jeep Compass 7 seater will reach the showrooms after the new Jeep Compass, perhaps in the second half of 2021.

