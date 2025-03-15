Volkswagen Tiguan R Line India Launch Set for April 14

Volkswagen has confirmed the Tiguan R Line India launch for April 14. This performance-focused, range-topping variant will arrive as a full import, with an expected price of around ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tiguan R Line sports a more aggressive design, featuring sportier bumpers, a rear spoiler, R Line side panels, and full-width LED light strips. It also rides on larger 19-inch alloys. The latest-gen model is 30mm longer than the current India-spec Tiguan, though the wheelbase remains unchanged.

Inside, the R Line variant gets sports seats, a customizable ambient lighting package (30 colors, 3 zones), a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The dashboard is sleek and premium, running VW’s latest MIB4 software with over-the-air updates.

Under the hood, the India-spec Tiguan R Line is expected to pack a 265hp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and all-wheel drive. This is a step up from the 190hp unit in the standard Tiguan. While international markets get hybrid and diesel options, these are unlikely for India.

