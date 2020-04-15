New Compass, three-row SUV & sub-4 metre SUV to bolster Jeep range in India - Report

FCA has lined up a slew of Jeep launches in India for the next 2-3 years. The company plans to launch the new Jeep Compass (facelift), a Jeep three-row SUV based on the same and a Jeep sub-4 metre SUV as well as two imported models.

Introduced in 2016 and launched in India in 2017, the Mk2 Jeep Compass (codename: Jeep 551) will likely receive its facelift in the second half of this year. The facelifted Mk2 compact SUV will be in Indian showrooms soon after. The updated model is already under development and was spied in China not long ago.

Following the 2021 Jeep Compass, FCA’s major launches in India in the mid-term future will be the ‘Jeep Low D 3-row’ SUV (codename: Jeep 598) based on the same and a Jeep sub-4 metre SUV (codename: Jeep 526). The former will arrive in 2021 itself, while the latter will show up in 2022. Also in the pipeline for our market are “two iconic products”, Partha Datta, President & MD, FCA (India) has revealed.

The “two iconic products” will be launched in 2021. One of them should be the next-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee, while the other could be the Mk3 Fiat 500 that broke cover just last month. The Jeep Wrangler electric SUV that is yet to be unveiled could also be launched in India. Below is what Datta said about FCA launching EVs in India:

We’ve got an electric Wrangler coming and we just unveiled the new Fiat 500 EV in Europe; so, we have the products, and we can bring them to India if the infrastructure is in place and there is sufficient demand.

Also See: 7-seat Jeep SUV for India spied for the first time, won't be just a longer Jeep Compass

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Jeep updates and other four-wheeler news.

[News Source: autocarindia.com]

[Image Source: chejiahao.autohome.com.cn]