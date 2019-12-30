Jawa Perak bookings open on 1 January 2020, deliveries commence on 2 April

Jawa has confirmed that it will be commencing bookings of the Perak on 1 January 2020. Customers will be able to make the bookings via Jawa’s website 6 PM onwards. Deliveries of the factory Bobber will begin on 2 April 2020.

The Classic Legends-owned Jawa will be retailing the Perak in limited numbers initially to avoid the long waiting period it experienced after the launch of the Jawa Classic and Jawa Forty-Two. The waiting period of the two retro-styled motorcycles currently stands between 5 to 6 months.

The Jawa Perak was first showcased as a concept last year (November 2018). It was finally confirmed for production last month. The motorcycle utilises a re-bored 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC mill. Coupled to a 6-speed gearbox, the engine can produce 30.4 PS of power and 31 Nm of torque. This engine may also be used in the Jawa Classic and Forty-Two at a later date.

Cycle parts of the Jawa Perak include conventional telescopic fork up front and a monoshock at the rear. Stopping power comes from discs brakes governed by a dual-channel ABS. Tyres have been sourced from Ceat, not from Pirelli like in the concept version. Jawa has also tweaked the chassis and swingarm for improved handling performance than its existing products.

The chopped bobber-style twin exhausts add to the appeal of the motorcycle. Besides that, the tan-leather single seat will make it stand out from the crowd. Also, the motorcycle is fitted with retro-styled analogue instrumentation (speedometer and fuel tank) and a tiny digital display for the rest of the layout.

The Jawa Perak is fitted with a 14-litre fuel tank and has a seat height of 750 mm. It has a kerb weight of 179 kg and a ground clearance of 145 mm. The motorcycle has been priced at INR 1,94,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi).