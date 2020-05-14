Hyundai Elantra starting price increased by INR 2.6 lakh - IAB Report

The Hyundai Elantra's starting price in India has been increased by INR 2.6 lakh. With that, it has lost India’s most affordable global compact sedan title to the Honda Civic (INR 17.94 lakh* onwards).

The Hyundai Elantra was previously available in S, SX and SX(O) variants. Now, the S variant has been discontinued, pushing the entry-price up by INR 2.6 lakh. The S variant was priced at INR 15.89 lakh*. The SX variant’s prices start at INR 18.49 lakh*. Hyundai’s website no longer loads the price of the Elantra, but we have the last known prices* in our records:

Elantra S manual - INR 15,89,000

Elantra SX manual - INR 18,49,000

Elantra SX automatic - INR 19,49,000

Elantra SX(O) automatic - INR 20,39,000

Soon, Hyundai will start offering a diesel engine option in the Elantra. The company could revise the prices of the SX petrol manual, SX petrol automatic and SX(O) petrol automatic configurations at that time.

The diesel engine of the Hyundai Elantra in India is the 1.5-litre U2 CRDi VGT unit of the Hyundai Verna. It produces 115 PS of maximum power at 4,000 rpm and 25.5 kg.m (250.07 Nm) of peak torque at 1,500-2,750 rpm. It will be available with a 6-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed automatic transmission. Hyundai will sell the Elantra diesel in the country in SX manual and SX(O) automatic variants.

India’s leap to the BS6 emission norms has resulted in the discontinuation of the Toyota Corolla Altis and the Skoda Octavia. The Honda Civic’s 1.5-litre diesel engine was also discontinued because of that, and it’s unknown whether it will be re-introduced in an upgraded, BS6 version.

Until the end of this year, the Hyundai Elantra and the Honda Civic will be the only global compact sedans available in our market. In early 2021, Skoda will launch the all-new Octavia, which it had unveiled in November last year.

Honda Civic Prices*

Civic V CVT - INR 19,93,900

Civic VX CVT - INR 19,44,900

Civic ZX CVT - INR 21,24,900

Also Read: India-bound 2021 Hyundai Elantra interior & exterior detailed - In 35 Live Images

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom Delhi