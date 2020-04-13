New Hyundai Elantra diesel introduced in India - Specs & Variants Inside

The new Hyundai Elantra diesel has been officially introduced in India. The new compact diesel sedan will go on sale in India very soon.

The new Hyundai Elantra diesel borrows the 1.5-litre U2 CRDi engine from the new Hyundai Verna diesel. This is a 1,493 cc four-cylinder diesel engine with a variable geometry turbocharger (VGT). Needless to say, it complies with the new, BS6 emission norms. It produces a maximum power of 115 PS at 4,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 25.5 kg.m (250.07 Nm) at 1,500-2,750 rpm.

Hyundai has confirmed that it will sell the 2020 Elantra diesel BS6 with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options. The company will offer the updated compact diesel sedan in SX and SX(O) variants. The SX variant will come with the 6-speed manual transmission and the SX(O) variant will come with the 6-speed automatic transmission. For reference, the new Elantra petrol BS6 is available in a mid-range SX variant as well, with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The SX trim will come with features like projector headlamps with LED DRL and positioning lamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lamps, electric sunroof, leather-wrapped steering wheel & gear knob, dual-zone automatic climate control, hands-free smart trunk, 8-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system and 8-speaker Infinity premium sound system.

The SX(O) trim will be differentiated with LED quad projector headlamps with LED DRLs and positioning lamps, leather upholstery, instrument cluster with colour display, 10-way electrically adjustable driver seat with electric lumbar support, front-seat ventilation system, selectable drive modes, wireless charger and a few more features.

On the safety front, the base trim itself is heavily loaded. 6 airbags, ESC, VSM, HAC, automatic headlamps, headlamp escort function, rear defogger with timer, front auto defogger, rear disc brakes, etc. are standard. The range-topping trim adds front parking sensors, electronic type shift lock and TPMS.

Also Read: 2021 Hyundai Elantra launched in S. Korea, priced from just INR 9.52 lakh

Hyundai will likely price the new Elantra diesel SX manual and new Elantra diesel SX(O) automatic at around INR 19.5 lakh* and INR 20.4 lakh* respectively.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom Delhi