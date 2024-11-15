BYD's Yangwang U9 Electrifies Nürburgring with 7:17.9 Lap Time

BYD's Yangwang U9 electric supercar has set a remarkable lap time of 7 minutes and 17.9 seconds on the iconic Nürburgring Nordschleife. This marks a significant achievement as BYD’s first mass-production-capable EV to take on the legendary German racetrack.

Although the lap is yet to be officially recorded, Yangwang Sales Director Hu Xiaoqing clarified that further certifications are required for the U9 to qualify as a production car in Europe. Once approved, the U9's lap time could solidify its place on the Nürburgring leaderboard, boosting BYD’s global EV performance credentials.

Launched earlier this year, the U9 reached customers in August. The car boasts a sleek design with performance-centric features like a carbon fiber roof and optional racing wing. Measuring 4,966 mm in length and weighing 2,475 kg, the U9 is available in bold colors such as midnight silver and crimson vermillion, priced at 1.68 million yuan (approx. $232,500).

In addition to its Nürburgring feat, BYD recently announced that the U9 achieved a blistering top speed of 391.94 kph, setting a new benchmark for Chinese production cars. These milestones highlight Yangwang’s commitment to dominating the high-performance EV segment.

The U9's Nürburgring triumph follows six months of rigorous testing, involving over 100 technical setups and tire configurations. This dedication underscores BYD’s relentless pursuit of precision engineering and performance excellence.