India-bound 2021 Hyundai Elantra interior & exterior detailed - In 35 Live Images

The India-bound 2021 Hyundai Elantra has started reaching showrooms in South Korea. Here are the upcoming compact sedan’s first real-life images from the brand's homeland, showing its exterior and interior in detail.

The Fiery Red paint perfectly complements the sensational design of the 2021 Hyundai Elantra.

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra (2021 Hyundai Avante) has quite a dramatic design. Wide, cascading grille with parametric-jewel pattern and integrated front turn signals, connected tail lamps forming the brand’s H logo, integrated ducktail rear spoiler, luxury car-style steering wheel, clubbed instrument cluster and infotainment system screens under one piece of glass and slim high-tech AC vents covering the dashboard are some of the main highlights of the all-new compact sedan's design.

The all-new Hyundai Elantra is 30 mm longer, 25 mm wider and 20 mm lower than its predecessor. It has a 20 mm longer wheelbase. Based on the all-new K3 platform, it is about 45 kg lighter compared to the previous generation model.

The all-new Hyundai Elantra offers increased rear-seat legroom.

In South Korea, Smartstream G1.6 petrol and LPi 1.6 LPG are the engine options. The former can be had with a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT, while the latter comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The engine options for the U.S. market are different, and we’ve covered them in a previous report.

On the outside, the 2021 Hyundai Elantra comes equipped with LED headlamps, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and LED tail lamps. Interior highlights include 10.25-inch customisable virtual instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 64-colour customisable mood lighting, front-seat ventilation, 10-way electric driver seat (including lumbar support), rear-seat heating and 8-speaker Bose premium sound system.

The touchscreen infotainment system is tilted 10 degrees towards the driver for ease of operation.

2021 Hyundai Elantra Specifications*

AspectPetrol SpecificationsLPG Specifications
Length4,650 mm4,650 mm
Width1,825 mm1,825 mm
Height1,420 mm1,420 mm
Wheelbase2,720 mm2,720 mm
Front Overhang1,593 mm*/1,585 mm**/1,579 mm***1,593 mm*/1,585 mm**/1,579 mm***
Rear Overhang1,604 mm*/1,596 mm**/1,590 mm***1,604 mm*/1,596 mm**/1,590 mm***
EngineSmartstream G1.6LPi 1.6
Displacement1,598 cc1,591 cc
Peak Power123 PS at 6,300 rpm120 PS at 6,000 rpm
Peak Torque15.7 kgf.m (153.96 Nm) at 4,500 rpm15.5 kgf.m (152.00 Nm) at 4,500 rpm
Transmission6-speed MT/Smartstream IVT (CVT)6-speed AT
Fuel Economy Rating14.4 km/l (with MT)/Up to 15.4 km/l (with CVT)Up to 10.6 km/l

2021 Hyundai Elantra Prices*

TrimPetrol PriceLPG Price
Style-KRW 18,090,000 (INR 11,33,954.10)
SmartKRW 15,310,000 (INR 9,59,692.50)KRW 20,340,000 (INR 12,74,993.17)
ModernKRW 18,990,000 (INR 11,90,369.73)KRW 21,670,000 (INR 13,58,362.93)
InspirationKRW 23,920,000 (INR 14,99,402.00)-

Hyundai could launch the all-new Elantra in India in the second half of 2021. The company has started working with its dealer principals to prepare for its launch.

*Applicable for South Korea only

2021 Hyundai Elantra - Image Gallery

