India-bound 2021 Hyundai Elantra interior & exterior detailed - In 35 Live Images

The India-bound 2021 Hyundai Elantra has started reaching showrooms in South Korea. Here are the upcoming compact sedan’s first real-life images from the brand's homeland, showing its exterior and interior in detail.

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra (2021 Hyundai Avante) has quite a dramatic design. Wide, cascading grille with parametric-jewel pattern and integrated front turn signals, connected tail lamps forming the brand’s H logo, integrated ducktail rear spoiler, luxury car-style steering wheel, clubbed instrument cluster and infotainment system screens under one piece of glass and slim high-tech AC vents covering the dashboard are some of the main highlights of the all-new compact sedan's design.

The all-new Hyundai Elantra is 30 mm longer, 25 mm wider and 20 mm lower than its predecessor. It has a 20 mm longer wheelbase. Based on the all-new K3 platform, it is about 45 kg lighter compared to the previous generation model.

In South Korea, Smartstream G1.6 petrol and LPi 1.6 LPG are the engine options. The former can be had with a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT, while the latter comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The engine options for the U.S. market are different, and we’ve covered them in a previous report.

On the outside, the 2021 Hyundai Elantra comes equipped with LED headlamps, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and LED tail lamps. Interior highlights include 10.25-inch customisable virtual instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 64-colour customisable mood lighting, front-seat ventilation, 10-way electric driver seat (including lumbar support), rear-seat heating and 8-speaker Bose premium sound system.

2021 Hyundai Elantra Specifications*

Aspect Petrol Specifications LPG Specifications Length 4,650 mm 4,650 mm Width 1,825 mm 1,825 mm Height 1,420 mm 1,420 mm Wheelbase 2,720 mm 2,720 mm Front Overhang 1,593 mm*/1,585 mm**/1,579 mm*** 1,593 mm*/1,585 mm**/1,579 mm*** Rear Overhang 1,604 mm*/1,596 mm**/1,590 mm*** 1,604 mm*/1,596 mm**/1,590 mm*** Engine Smartstream G1.6 LPi 1.6 Displacement 1,598 cc 1,591 cc Peak Power 123 PS at 6,300 rpm 120 PS at 6,000 rpm Peak Torque 15.7 kgf.m (153.96 Nm) at 4,500 rpm 15.5 kgf.m (152.00 Nm) at 4,500 rpm Transmission 6-speed MT/Smartstream IVT (CVT) 6-speed AT Fuel Economy Rating 14.4 km/l (with MT)/Up to 15.4 km/l (with CVT) Up to 10.6 km/l

2021 Hyundai Elantra Prices*

Trim Petrol Price LPG Price Style - KRW 18,090,000 (INR 11,33,954.10) Smart KRW 15,310,000 (INR 9,59,692.50) KRW 20,340,000 (INR 12,74,993.17) Modern KRW 18,990,000 (INR 11,90,369.73) KRW 21,670,000 (INR 13,58,362.93) Inspiration KRW 23,920,000 (INR 14,99,402.00) -

Hyundai could launch the all-new Elantra in India in the second half of 2021. The company has started working with its dealer principals to prepare for its launch.

*Applicable for South Korea only