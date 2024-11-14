New M340i xDrive is the Quickest BMW to be Produced in India

BMW India has just launched the new M340i xDrive, claiming the title of the fastest BMW ever produced locally. With a blistering 0-100 km/h time of just 4.4 seconds, this high-performance sedan sets a new benchmark as the quickest internal combustion engine (ICE) car built in India, priced at Rs 74.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Under the hood, the M340i xDrive packs a powerful 3.0-liter, inline-six engine, delivering an impressive 374 hp and 500 Nm of torque. The signature M Sport exhaust adds a deep, thrilling note to every acceleration, enhancing its sporty feel. Paired with an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission, the car’s power delivery is seamless and engaging. For even more dynamic control, the M340i xDrive offers paddle shifters, cruise control with braking, and driving modes including SPORT and SPORT+ for a fully customizable driving experience.

Equipped with M Adaptive Suspension as standard, the M340i xDrive ensures superb handling and comfort on any road. The all-wheel-drive system adds confidence, transferring power as needed to tackle sharp turns or straight-line sprints with ease.

The design of the M340i xDrive is nothing short of striking. The bold, black mesh kidney grille and Adaptive LED headlights with blue accents create a commanding front look, while the Shadowline black tint enhances its fierce character. New 19-inch Jet Black alloy wheels with distinctive red M Sport brake calipers add to its bold presence on the road.

Inside, the M340i xDrive offers upgraded luxury with Vernasca leather upholstery featuring M stitching, a widescreen curved display powered by the latest BMW OS 8.5, and full smartphone integration for seamless navigation and entertainment.

Available in two fresh color options—Arctic Race Blue and Fire Red—the M340i xDrive stands as a remarkable blend of BMW’s iconic performance and premium style, setting a new standard for sports sedans in India.