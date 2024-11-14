2025 Audi Q7 Bookings Open in India

Audi has officially opened bookings for the refreshed 2025 Q7 in India ahead of its launch on November 28. Prospective buyers can reserve the SUV with a token payment of Rs 2 lakh through the Audi India website or the myAudi connect app.

The 2025 Q7, introduced globally earlier this year, arrives with a sharper design featuring a more prominent front grille, sleek new LED headlamps, and a reworked front bumper. Inside, the cabin boasts a dual-touchscreen setup, with one dedicated to climate control and vehicle functions, along with a digital instrument cluster and 3-spoke steering wheel.

Under the hood, the Q7 packs a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine, delivering 335 BHP and 500 Nm of torque. Audi claims it can hit 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds, topping out at 250 km/h.

The 2025 Audi Q7 will be available in five exterior color options: Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Samurai Grey, and Glacier White, with interiors in Cedar Brown and Saiga Beige.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The Audi Q7 has always been our most iconic product and has been loved by all target groups including celebrities. With the new Audi Q7, we are offering enhanced features, a refreshed exterior design and new fascinating lights. We have begun local assembly of the new Audi Q7 at our group plant in Aurangabad and are gearing to launch on November 28, 2024.”