Bentley Continental GT and GTC Speed to Make Italian Debut at Milano Autoclassica 2024

Bentley is set to make waves at the 14th Milano Autoclassica, showcasing the latest Continental GT and GTC Speed models for the first time in Italy. These fourth-generation models, displayed in Gravity Grey, reflect Bentley’s evolution with a design inspired by iconic Bentley models like the coachbuilt Bacalar and Batur. The sleek exterior and updated single-headlamp feature introduce a modern yet nostalgic appeal, while the interiors exude luxury with hand-stitched leather and intricate diamond quilting.

Under the hood, the Continental GT and GTC Speed are powered by a robust Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain, combining a 4.0-litre V8 engine with a 190 PS electric motor for a total of 782 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque. This blend of power enables an exhilarating 0-60 mph sprint in just 3.1 seconds, while offering an electric-only range of 50 miles and an impressive combined range of 534 miles.

Both models boast advanced handling with Bentley’s new Performance Active Chassis, dual valve dampers, and Bentley Dynamic Ride anti-roll system. This enhanced setup provides exceptional dynamic ability and stability, complemented by an ideal weight distribution of 49:51.

Alongside the Continental GT and GTC, Bentley will also display the luxurious Bentayga V8 Azure SUV in Onyx. This model combines a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 delivering 550 PS and 770 Nm with signature Bentley touches like Diamond Quilt seating and an advanced Naim audio system, highlighting the brand’s dedication to craftsmanship and comfort.