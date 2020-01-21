Hyundai Aura launched in India, priced from INR 5.80 lakh

The Hyundai Aura sub-4 metre sedan has been launched in India. The prices of the Hyundai Xcent successor start at INR 5.80 lakh* and go up to INR 9.24 lakh*. However, these prices apply for only the introductory period and will be revised later.

The Hyundai Aura has been launched in five trim levels - E, S, SX, SX+ and SX (O) - and with six engine gearbox combinations. Its exterior features include projector headlamps and fog lamps, boomerang LED LEDs, LED tail lights and 15-inch diamond-cut alloys.

Inside, the Hyundai Aura is nearly identical to the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios with respect to the design and equipment. It features the very same dashboard layout kitted with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This panel is merged with the instrument console under the same frame as seen in luxury cars. Apart from that, it also carries over the same semi-digital instrument panel (5.3-inch digital speedometer & MID) from the hatchback. The equipment list includes a leather-wrapped steering wheel, wireless charging, iBlue Audio remote start phone app compatibility, Arkamys premium sound system and more such segment-first features as well.

The Hyundai Aura is available in the following mechanical configurations:

Engine Maximum Power Maximum Torque Transmission 1.2L Kappa petrol 83 PS 11.6 kg.m (113.76 Nm) 5 MT/AMT 1.2L ECOTORQ diesel 75 PS 19.4 kg.m (192.21 Nm) 5 MT/AMT 1.0L T-GDI petrol 100 PS 17.5 kg.m (171.62 Nm) 5 MT

Moreover, there's also a bi-fuel variant of with 1.2L Kappa petrol engine that can run even on CNG. It makes 69 PS and 95 Nm of torque running on CNG and comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission as standard.

Hyundai Aura - Prices Variant Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) 1.2P-MT E INR 5.80 lakh 1.2P-MT S INR 6.56 lakh 1.2P-MT SX INR 7.30 lakh 1.2P-MT SX(O) INR 7.86 lakh 1.2CNG-MT S INR 7.29 lakh 1.2P-AMT S INR 7.06 lakh 1.2P-AMT SX+ INR 8.05 lakh 1.2D-MT S INR 7.74 lakh 1.2D-MT SX(O) INR 9.04 lakh 1.2D-AMT S INR 8.24 lakh 1.2D-AMT SX+ INR 9.24 lakh 1.0TP-MT SX+ INR 8.55 lakh

The Hyundai Aura is a direct rival to the likes of Honda Amaze, Maruti Dzire, Tata Tigor and Ford Aspire. Here is how its pricing compares with its segment rivals.