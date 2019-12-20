Hyundai Verna to get BS-VI petrol engine before facelift - Report

The Hyundai Verna is scheduled to get its mid-life facelift in India next year. However, as that is scheduled in the second half of the year, a BS-VI engine will be introduced prior to that to ensure that the sales continue even after March.

According to a new report, Hyundai will roll out a BS-VI compliant 1.5L petrol engine in the Verna before Auto Expo 2020, latest by the first week of February 2020. This engine, borrowed from the Kia Seltos, will replace the 1.4L and 1.6L petrol engines. For reference, it makes 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque in the premium B-SUV.

From 1 April 2020 to the date when the mid-cycle update is introduced, there won't be a diesel engine option on offer. The old model's 1.4L and 1.6L diesel engines will be replaced by a 1.5L diesel engine. This engine will be available in a basic version and a punchier version with VGT. The latter has already been deployed in the Kia Seltos, in a tuning of 115 PS/250 Nm. 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT will be the transmission choices available with this engine.

If you recall, Beijing-Hyundai has already launched the facelifted Verna for the China market, along with the next-gen ix25. The Indian-spec facelifted Verna might carry different front grille and alloy wheels, which will contribute to its distinctive personality. Even the next-gen Hyundai Creta was spied recently sporting a different front grille and alloy wheels.

On the inside of the Chinese-spec facelifted Hyundai Verna, what's new is the 12.3-inch fully-digital LCD instrument console and a larger, 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system. These features may be offered in the Indian-spec version as well.

[Source: Autocar India]