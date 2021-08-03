Book a Hero Two-Wheeler Now & Get Assured Cash Bonus - Limited Offer

Hero MotoCorp has announced multiple interesting offers on the occasion of its 10th Anniversary Celebrations on 9 August. These offers include assured cash bonuses, finance schemes, cashback, and more.

As per the new offers, customers who make an advanced booking of any Hero two-wheeler between 1 Aug and 8 Aug and purchase the vehicle on 9 Aug will get an assured cash bonus. The company has, however, not disclosed the amount. Apart from that, Hero MotoCorp is also offering a cashback of up to INR 5000 on select debit and credit cards on a minimum transaction value of INR 30,000.

As a part of its 10th Anniversary Celebrations, Hero MotoCorp is also offering finance schemes with benefits of up to INR 6,500, 0% interest, down payment, and/or processing fee. It’s to be noted that all the aforementioned offers come with a set of terms and conditions. To know more about them in detail, it is advised to visit your nearest Hero MotoCorp dealership.

In other news, Hero MotoCorp has recently expanded its product range for the Indian market with the launch of the Hero Glamour Xtec. The new 125cc motorcycle is a new version of the Glamour model that has been on sale for many years. The updated variant comes with a bunch of new features considering the evolved taste and preference of today’s youth. These include Bluetooth connectivity, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Integrated USB Charger along with Side-Stand Engine cut off, Bank Angle Sensor and LED headlamp. The Hero Glamour Xtec has two variants. The drum brake model has been priced at INR 78,900 whereas the disc brake trim carries a sticker price of INR 83,500.

Hero MotoCorp has also introduced an updated version of the Hero Maestro Edge 125. The new avatar of the 125cc scooter comes in attractive colour options, updated graphics, and a tweaked design that should be able to lure in more young buyers. Also, thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, the two-wheeler now features turn-by-turn navigation, call alerts, theft alert, and more.

All prices are ex-showroom