Honda Teases New 'ADV', Could be Honda NX200, Not a Hero Xpulse Rival

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has shared a teaser video of its upcoming ‘ADV’ motorcycle. It is expected to be based on the Honda Hornet 2.0 and likely to be none other than the Honda NX200 and wouldn’t compete directly with the highly popular and capable Hero Xpulse 200.

The teaser video shows us that Honda’s new ‘ADV’ motorcycle will have a headlamp that is similar to the one which we have seen on the Honda Hornet 2.0. Above it is a small windscreen. We can also see that the motorcycle is equipped with knuckle guards with integrated LED turn signals. Apart from that, the bike’s semi fairing is also visible. The footage also reveals that Honda’s upcoming ‘ADV’ motorcycle will have wide pattern tyres which should be able to offer decent performance in mild off-road situations. We can also see that the rider is sitting in an upright and relaxed position.

Now, the reason why this new motorcycle is likely to be the Honda NX200 is that Honda had trademarked this name in India earlier this year. Also, Honda’s NX series consists of similar ‘ADV’ bikes that are already on sale in multiple international markets. However, we’d still need to wait until 19 August for an official confirmation.

Irrespective of the fact whether Honda’s upcoming ‘ADV’ motorcycle is the NX200 or not, it wouldn't be a direct rival to the Hero Xpusle 200 which comes loaded with off-road-oriented features such as dual-purpose tyres, 220mm ground clearance, 21/18-inch wheel setup, 190mm front suspension travel, etc. Hero MotoCorp also provides an official rally kit that makes the Xpulse 200 an even more hardcore off-road motorcycle.

Most probably, Honda’s new ‘ADV’ would be a motorcycle designed for covering distances on the tarmac and can also take on some mild off-road conditions that you encounter en route to your destination. It would draw power from the same single-cylinder engine that Honda uses in the Hornet 2.0 - 184.4cc, 17 HP, 16.1 Nm. Perhaps, Honda would tune the motor slightly differently.