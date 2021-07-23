Hero Maestro Edge 125 w/ Updated Design, Bluetooth & More Launched

The Hero Maestro Edge 125 has always been a good overall package. However, it has now become even more desirable courtesy of the new features that include a fully digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, LED projector headlamp and more.

The Hero Maestro Edge 125 is now available in a new avatar that comes in attractive colour options, updated graphics, and a tweaked design that should be able to lure in more young buyers. The scooter is also equipped with a segment-first LED projector headlamp that should provide better illumination in dark riding conditions. It also adds to the overall visual appeal of the two-wheeler.

Hero MotoCorp has also added a fully digital instrument cluster in the new Hero Maestro Edge 125. Customers will be able to benefit from handy features such as turn-by-turn navigation, call alerts, theft alert, and more thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. The display also shows real-time mileage and has Eco and Low Fuel indicators.

No changes have been made to the engine. The new Hero Maestro Edge 125 continues to draw power from the same old 124.6cc single-cylinder engine that comes with Hero MotoCorp’s ‘XSens Technology’. The motor is capable of producing 9 HP at 7000 rpm and 10.4 Nm at 5500 rpm.

The new Hero Maestro Edge 125 has 3 variants. The drum brake model has been priced at INR 72,250. On the other hand, the disc brake variant will set you back by INR 76,500. And if you want to buy the Connected trim, then you will have to shell out INR 79,750.

Speaking at the launch of the new Hero Maestro Edge 125, Naveen Chauhan, Head of Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said: