Hero Xtreme 160R vs Honda X-Blade - Acceleration Test - 0-60 & 0-100

Amongst the many choices that we currently have in the 160cc segment motorcycles in the Indian market, the Hero Xtreme 160R is certainly one of the best options available. With its modern and youthful aesthetics and peppy performance, this Hero motorcycle has gained quite some popularity. And giving it some healthy competition is the Honda X-Blade that also proves to be a good overall package. However, when it comes to performance, the margin between these two motorcycles is quite thin. So, to find out which one has got more punch, we have a video that shows us 0-60 kmph and 0-100 kmph acceleration times of both contenders.

The footage above shows us the 0-60 kmph and 0-100 kmph times of the Honda X-Blade first. We can see that the 162.71cc single-cylinder engine of the X-Blade, which produces 10.2 kW or 13.86 PS of max power and 14.7 Nm of peak torque, pulls the motorcycle from 0 to 60 kmph in exact 4 seconds. And the 100 kmph comes up on the fully digital instrument cluster after 14.40 seconds.

On the other hand, we have the Hero Xtreme 160R that draws power from a 163cc single-cylinder engine which is capable of churning out 11.2 kW or 15.2 PS of max power and 14 Nm of peak torque. These figures help the motorcycle do the 0-60 kmph sprint in 4.16 seconds whereas it manages to reach 100 kmph in 14.25 seconds.

Honda X-Blade Hero Xtreme 160R 0-60 kmph 4.0 seconds 4.16 seconds 0-100 kmph 14.40 seconds 14.25 seconds

We can see that even though the Honda X-Blade is less powerful, it scores a better 0-60 kmph time than the Hero Xtreme 160R. However, when it comes to the 0-100 kmph test, the Xtreme is quicker. As we said earlier, the performance margin between these two models is thin and that is quite evident with the final results that we have here.

The Hero Xtreme 160R is available in 3 variants. The disc brake model costs INR 1,07,490* whereas the double-disc brake model will set you back by INR 1,10,540*. Then we have the special 100 million edition that retails at INR 1,12,340*. On the contrary, the Honda X-Blade comes in 2 variants - disc and dual disc. The former has been priced at INR 1,09,264* and the latter costs INR 1,13,654*.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi