Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Ahead of its Indian Debut

Ducati is gearing up to launch its most performance-focused and expensive Multistrada yet—the V4 RS—in India. Recently teased on social media, this ADV powerhouse is set to make a grand debut, promising thrills for Indian enthusiasts.

The Multistrada V4 RS is powered by a 1,103cc V4 engine, derived from the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4 models. This beast delivers a robust 180hp at 12,250rpm and 118Nm of torque at 9,500rpm, making it the most powerful in the Multistrada lineup, though slightly down on torque compared to the V4 Pikes Peak. Notably, it features a dry clutch and air filter borrowed from the Panigale V4 R, enhancing its high-performance credentials.

On the hardware front, the V4 RS is equipped with electronically adjustable Ohlins suspension and rides on lightweight Marchesini forged wheels. The braking system includes twin 330mm discs at the front and a single 265mm disc at the rear, with brake pads sourced from the Panigale V4. The bike is shod with Pirelli Diablo Rosso 4 Corsa tyres, ensuring optimal grip. Weighing in at 225kg (excluding fuel), the V4 RS benefits from a titanium subframe, making it lighter and more agile.

In terms of electronics, the V4 RS offers four power modes—Full, High, Medium, and Low—and four riding modes—Race, Sport, Touring, and Urban. It also features advanced systems like traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control, and an Akrapovic exhaust.

While the price hasn't been announced, the Multistrada V4 RS is expected to be priced higher than the V4 Pikes Peak, which currently retails at Rs 31.48 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The V4 RS has already been listed on Ducati India's website, hinting at an imminent launch.