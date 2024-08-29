Much Anticipated Triumph Daytona 660 Launched in India

Triumph has launched the much anticipated Daytona 660 in India. Many enthusiasts have been waiting for this model considering the immense popularity of its predecessor, the Daytona 675.

Triumph Daytona 660 Front Quarter

The Triumph Daytona 660 uses the same 3-cylinder engine that the British brand has already slapped on in the Trident and Tiger Sport. It is a 660cc powerplant that makes 95 PS and generates a peak torque of 69 Nm. Triumph says that 80% of this torque is available for the rider from as low as 3125 rpm.

Mated to the sweet-sounding inline 3-pot engine is a slick 6-speed gearbox accompanied by Triumph’s Torque Assist clutch. For those who would like to enjoy the seamless shifts of a quickshifter, Triumph is offering it as an accessory.

Triumph Dayton 660 India Launch

Some of the other notable mentions in terms of features include the 3 riding modes, TFT instrument cluster, 810 mm of seat height, Showa 41mm upside down, big-piston front forks and a Showa rear suspension unit, Michelin tyres, etc.

The Triumph Daytona 660 is available for purchase at Rs 9.72 lakh (ex-showroom). It would be interesting to see how this new middleweight faired machines would fill in the shoes of the legendary Daytona 675 that we all loved and feared.

