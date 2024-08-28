Triumph Daytona 660 India Launch Tomorrow

Triumph is set to launch the eagerly awaited Daytona 660 in India tomorrow, i.e. 29 August. Initially scheduled for an earlier release, the launch faced delays due to various reasons, but the wait is now almost over.

Built on the Trident 660 Roadster platform, the Daytona 660 boasts a more potent version of the inline-triple engine. This 660cc powerplant churns out an impressive 95bhp at 11,250rpm and 69Nm of torque at 8,250rpm, with a notable 80% of torque available as low as 3,125rpm—making it a breeze to ride in urban conditions.

In terms of design, the Daytona 660 embodies the classic supersport aesthetic with its sleek fairing, twin LED headlights, and an aggressive upswept tail section. Beneath its striking exterior lies a tubular steel perimeter frame, paired with a 41mm Showa SFF-BP USD fork and a Showa monoshock with preload adjustment. Braking is handled by twin 310mm discs upfront and a 220mm disc at the rear.

Also read: Triumph Hits 100 Showrooms in India in Record Time

On the electronics front, the Daytona 660 comes equipped with three ride modes—Rain, Road, and Sport—along with standard dual-channel ABS.

Pricing for the Triumph Daytona 660 is expected to be around Rs 9 lakh to 9.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Source