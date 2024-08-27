Yamaha Tenere 700 Gears Up for a Grand Indian Debut?

Yamaha India is gearing up to bring one of the most anticipated adventure motorcycles to the Indian market—the Yamaha Tenere 700. Early developments have just begun, and enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement.

The Tenere 700 has earned its reputation as one of the best adventure bikes globally, thanks to its straightforward design and purpose-built features that cater to serious enduro riders. Indian adventure riders have long awaited this machine, and it seems their wait may soon be over.

Yamaha India's top management recognizes the Tenere 700's immense potential in the Indian market. However, they face a challenge in pricing the bike competitively. Unlike many ADVs from brands like BMW, Ducati, and Triumph, which are imported duty-free from Thailand due to an FTA, the Tenere 700 will attract import duties as it will be imported from Japan. Currently, the Tenere 700 is manufactured only in Japan and France.

A noteworthy comparison is the Honda XL750 Transalp, another Japanese import sold in India as a CBU unit, priced at around Rs 12.5 lakh on-road. Yamaha could position the Tenere 700 under the Rs 15 lakh mark, but the company is aiming for higher margins to make the launch viable. If all goes according to plan, the Yamaha Tenere 700 could hit Indian roads by late 2025, offering adventure enthusiasts a new thrill to chase.

