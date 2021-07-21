Hero Glamour Xtec w/ Segment-First Features Launched in India

Hero MotoCorp has expanded its product range in the Indian market with the launch of the Hero Glamour Xtec. The new 125cc motorcycle is a new version of the Glamour model that has been on sale for many years. The updated variant comes with a bunch of new features considering the evolved taste and preference of today’s youth.

The Hero Glamour Xtec is packed with features such as first-in-segment Bluetooth connectivity, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Integrated USB Charger along with Side-Stand Engine cut off, Bank Angle Sensor and LED headlamp. These features give the motorcycle an upper edge against its rivals.

Also Read: What Makes Hero HF 100 Cheaper than Hero HF Deluxe? [VIDEO]

While the overall design of the Hero Glamour Xtec remains unchanged, there are some new styling touches. For instance, Hero MotoCorp has provided 3D branding, rim tapes, and blue accents for the new Matte Axis Grey colour. The motorcycle is also available in Glossy Black.

Powering the Hero Glamour Xtec is the same engine that also does duty on the regular Glamour. It’s a 125cc motor that produces 10.7 bhp of max power at 7500 rpm and 10.6 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The engine is equipped with Hero MotoCorp’s XSens Programmed Fuel Injection and is 7% more fuel-efficient. It also features the company’s i3S (idle start-stop system) and Auto Sail Technology.

The Hero Glamour Xtec has two variants. The drum brake model has been priced at INR 78,900 whereas the disc brake trim carries a sticker price of INR 83,500. In comparison, the regular model of the Glamour is available at a starting price of INR 74,900 that goes as high as INR 80,500.

Speaking at the launch of the Glamour Xtec, Naveen Chauhan, Head of Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said:

Since its launch in 2005, the Glamour has been a trend-setter. In its Xtec avatar too, the Glamour builds on the brand legacy with a host of new features that will redefine the 125cc segment. We are confident that the Glamour Xtec is going to resonate with the youth across the country.

All prices are ex-showroom