Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Launched in India, Sportiest Multistrada Ever

Ducati India has added a new model to its Multistrada range of motorcycles. The Italian brand has brought the best of the best for its Indian customers - the Ducati Multistrada V4 RS.

Ducati says that this is the sportiest Multistrada it has ever built. It is a model in which every component, every detail - from the electronic package equipped with radar technology to the very light titanium rear frame - was chosen with a single objective: to create the sportiest touring motorcycle ever.

Some of the styling details of the Ducati Multistrada V4 RS include the RS logo which was designed by the Centro Stile and is shown in the livery, on the key and in the dashboard graphics. The slim and streamlined tail, designed exclusively for this bike, helps to make it even sportier.

The Ducati Multistrada V4 RS is powered by the Desmosedici Stradale engine, derived from that of the Panigale V4. With the reduced weight thanks to the choice of components made of quality materials such as carbon fibre for the superstructures and titanium for the subframe, Ducati has enhanced the performance of the motorcycle.

The latest offering from Ducati is a limited edition model. It is produced in a numbered series. The number is shown on a plate applied to the triple clamp. It has been launched in India at Rs 38.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The deliveries will begin in early September 2024.